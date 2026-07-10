Yogi Adityanath attacks SP in Ayodhya, says it sinned by organising namaz at Hanuman Garhi

Ayodhya:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) and accused them of questioning the authenticity of Lord Ram and alleging that those now speaking about faith had attempted to offer namaz on the steps of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya.

Samajwadi Party sinned by organising namaz on steps of Hanuman Garhi: Yogi

Speaking at a public event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, lakhs of people visit Ayodhya. They (Samajwadi Party) sinned by organising people to offer namaz on the steps of Hanuman Garhi. But we gave a new identity to Ayodhya. There is road, rail and air connectivity to Ayodhya today."

Further escalating his criticism, he said the opposition parties had consistently opposed Ayodhya’s development and even ridiculed projects that have now become a reality. He added that no one had imagined that Ayodhya would have an international airport but the Samajwadi Party leaders used to mock the idea and today, Ayodhya has an international airport, but they are not happy with its name because it has been named after Maharishi Valmiki.

CM Yogi says Ayodhya was ignored for a long time

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that for a long time, Ayodhya was ignored. He added that those who talk about devotion today had organised the offering of namaz on the steps of Hanuman Garhi. “Will Congress or Samajwadi Party ever be able to organise Hanuman Chalisa 'paath' in Jama Masjid? So, why did they commit this sin,” he asked.

Bhadarsa will be known as Bharatpur-Bharatkund: CM

CM Yogi Adityanath said that bow, Bhadarsa will be known as Bharatpur-Bharatkund, to honour Bharat - the younger brother of Lord Ram."

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Your enthusiasm and your spirit of fighting through difficult circumstances are what define Ayodhya. It was through this very spirit that the late Munna Singh Chauhan reached great heights in politics…Today, he is no longer among us, but he has left behind a legacy in the form of Dr Amit Singh Chauhan…Earlier, he had requested that Khirauni Suchitaganj be upgraded from a gram panchayat to a nagar panchayat, and that was done. Now, he has requested that it be named after Maa Jwala Ji, and I say that it will indeed be named after ‘Maa Jwala Mai’. From now on, this nagar panchayat will be known by the name of Maa Jwala Ji. You must have seen recently what happened with the chairperson of Bhadarsa. This is their true character. Bhadarsa will no longer be known by that name. Bhadarsa will now be known as Bharat Nagar, Bharat Kund.”

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