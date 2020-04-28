Uttar Pradesh Horror: 2 priests found murdered inside temple in Bulandshahr

Image Source : PTI 2 priests found murdered inside temple in Bulandshahr

In a gruesome incident, two priests were found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. According to the local police, the bodies of both the priests were found at a temple and have been sent for an autopsy. Commenting on the incident, Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr said the accused in the case has been arrested.

"The accused has been arrested. As per the initial probe, it has been found that a few days back the accused had taken away a belonging (chimta) of priests after which they had scolded him. The accused murdered the priests today," Singh said.

"A probe in the case is underway," he added.

