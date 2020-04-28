Tuesday, April 28, 2020
     
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 2 priests found murdered inside temple in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Bodies of two priests have been recovered from inside a temple in the Uttar Pradesh city. The police have said that the accused has been arrested and the bodies of both the priests have been sent for post-mortem.

New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2020 10:52 IST
Image Source : PTI

In a gruesome incident, two priests were found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. According to the local police, the bodies of both the priests were found at a temple and have been sent for an autopsy. Commenting on the incident, Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr said the accused in the case has been arrested. 

"The accused has been arrested. As per the initial probe, it has been found that a few days back the accused had taken away a belonging (chimta) of priests after which they had scolded him. The accused murdered the priests today," Singh said.

"A probe in the case is underway," he added. 

