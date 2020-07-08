Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar shot dead in encounter with UP Special Task Force

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed in an encounter with UP STF.

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur on Wednesday. Gangster Vikas Dubey is the prime accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen were killed when they went to arrest the criminal.

Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district, Special Task Force IG Amitabh Yash said. Amar was reportedly heading towards the house of one of his relatives in Maudaha area.

According to STF sources, the police team had received a tip-off about Amar's presence in the district and when they tried to close in on him, the criminal opened fire on them, He was killed in retaliatory firing around 6.30.am.

"We asked him to surrender but he opened fire at us and was killed when we returned the fire," said an STF official. Earlier, he had been hiding in Faridabad but moved out after police pressure increased there.

Amar Dubey was a trusted accomplice of Vikas Dubey and the police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him after the Kanpur massacre.

Incidentally, reports claim that Vikas Dubey was also seen at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday night but fled before the police could close in on him.

Kanpur encounter | 8 policemen who went to arrest dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey were killed in ambush

8 policemen were ambushed in Chaubeypur police station area when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

The deceased include circle officer Bilhaur, Devendra Kumar, who was leading the team, three sub-inspectors and four constables.

According to reports, the police team comprising about 50 police personnel had gone to the village around 3.30 am on Friday midnight after receiving a tip-off about the presence of Vikas Dubey there.

Dubey and his men had stationed a JCB to block their way and as soon as the police team reached there, they started firing from the terrace of a house. The miscreants, numbering about a dozen, also pelted stones at the police personnel.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased police personnel.

Chief Minister directed the Special Task Force (STF) to take over investigations and ensure the immediate arrest of the criminals. A forensic team has already reached the spot.

Vikas Dubey, carrying bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh, on the run

Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal who carries a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, is still absconding. "We are trying to nab him and our teams are on the job," a police official said.

Earlier criminal Dubey was carrying Rs 50,000 bounty which was increased to Rs 2.5 lakh by the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Caught on Camera! Gangster Vikas Dubey spotted in Faridabad hotel, flees before cops arrive

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage