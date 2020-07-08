Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rs 5 lakh reward announced for information on Vikas Dubey, prime accused in Kanpur encounter case

The Uttar Pradesh police have increased the reward money for information on Vikas Dubey, prime accused in Kanpur encounter case, to Rs 5 lakh. This is the second time when a bounty on the dreaded criminal has been raised. Initially, Dubey was carrying Rs 50,000 reward which was increased to Rs 2.5 and now the reward money has been raised to Rs 5 lakh.

Gangster Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen were killed during an ambush when cops on a tip-off went to arrest the dreaded criminal.

Reward on the head of history sheeter #VikasDubey increased to Rs 5 Lakhs (Earlier picture)



Vikas Dubey is the main accused in Kanpur encounter and has been absconding since the incident, where eight Policemen were shot dead by criminals. pic.twitter.com/2NaHmh9Gpv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2020

The gangster has been on the run ever since the encounter took place on late Friday night. At present, Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF), other teams, Haryana Police are on their toes to nab the criminal who is wanted in over 60 criminal cases.

