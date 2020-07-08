Image Source : INDIA TV Caught on Camera! Gangster Vikas Dubey spotted in Faridabad hotel, flees before cops arrive

Vikas Dubey, dreaded gangster, responsible for the murder of eight policemen during encounter in Kanpur, has been spotted at a hotel on the Delhi-Mathura highway. He was allegedly staying at a hotel in Faridabad's Badhkal Chowk area.

According to sources, after an STF team received information about his whereabouts they conducted a raid at the hotel. However, Dubey once again managed to fled the scene by then. Police have taken three people into custody, who are now being interrogated. Also, one of his accomplices who confirmed that Vikas Dubey was with him at the Faridabad hotel.

A team of 30-35 UP Police officers conducted the raid in plainclothes on Tuesday evening.

According to police sources, a man, arrested during raids at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday told police that Vikas Dubey had left the hotel before the cops reached.

A CCTV footage recovered by police shows a man who resembles the gangster.

Meanwhile, Faridabad and Gurgaon are on a high alert and the Delhi Police has also been alerted.

Meanwhile, Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur Wednesday morning. One SHO and STF constable were injured in the exchange of fire during the encounter.

The bounty on the wanted gangster, Vikas Dubey missing since Kanpur encounter, was increased to Rs 2.5 lakh from one lakh on Monday.

Eight policemen were ambushed in Chaubeypur police station area when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

