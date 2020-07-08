Man suspected to be Vikas Dubey captured on camera outside shop in Faridabad

Image Source : ANI Man seen in the photo suspected to be Vikas Dubey in Faridabad, say police sources

A CCTV footage has emerged from Haryana's Faridabad showing a man outside a shop who is suspected to be Vikas Dubey, say police sources. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case and has been absconding since the incident took place on Friday midnight, where eight policemen were shot dead by the criminals in an ambush.

The reward money on the head of the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey has also been increased to Rs 5 Lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh. Initially, the criminal was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) earlier today killed an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur and arrested another following an encounter in Kanpur for their alleged role in last week's Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen died, a senior officer said. Two policemen were injured in the encounter in Hamirpur.

"Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district," STF IG Amitabh Yash told PTI.

Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur Shlok Kumar said, "Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar and he was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital."

Two policemen including an Inspector from Maudaha and an STF constable were injured in the encounter. An automatic weapon used to fire at police and a bag was recovered from the spot, the SP said.

Amar Dubey is the third member of Vikas Dubey's gang to be killed in an encounter with the police.

In a separate encounter, hours after Amar Dubey was gunned down, another associate of Vikas Dubey -- Shyamu Bajpai was arrested in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur.

