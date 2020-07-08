Vikas Dubey Kanpur encounter case updates: UP Police says massive hunt to nab criminal underway

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP police to address press conference on Vikas Dubey.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday addressed a press conference on dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, prime accused in the Kanpur encounter case. The criminal is on the run ever since the encounter took place on Friday midnight in which 8 policemen were killed after an ambush took place.

UP Police presser on Vikas Dubey, prime accused in Kanpur encounter case | Highlights

One of the close aides of Vikas Dubey, Amar Dubey having a bounty of Rs 50,000, was shot dead during encounter in Hamirpur.

UP Police informed that Haryana Police has arrested 3 aides of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey.

Reward money for information on Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh, UP Police informed.

