Uttar Pradesh: Two minor sisters found with slit throats near Etawah

In a heart-wrenching incident, two minor girls were found dead with their throats slit in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Sunday, police said. According to the police, someone close to the family murdered them while the incident took place in Bahadurpur village under the Balrai police station area.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said the bodies of Surbhi (7) and Roshni (4), daughters of one Jaiveer Singh, were found in separate rooms of their home in the evening. Jaiveer, his wife, and their elder children were not present at home when the incident occurred, police said.

"No accused has been identified by the family yet. Prima facie, it appears that someone close to the family killed the sisters after finding them alone and fled the spot," the officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been launched.

Earlier, a seven-year-old girl was killed allegedly by a relative when she resisted a molestation attempt in Ghaziabad. The accused was arrested by the police.

The police on Sunday said the girl, who had come to her maternal uncle's house in Kaila Bhatta area, was smothered to death by the accused when she resisted him for touching her inappropriately.

According to the complaint filed by her kin, a relative took her with him on the pretext of giving her some eatables on the terrace of the adjoining house on Friday night. He started touching her inappropriately on the terrace. When she objected, he covered her mouth which caused her death.

(With inputs from PTI)

