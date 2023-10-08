UP: Girl gives poisoned tea to mother for objecting to her relationship, booked

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A mother was poisoned allegedly by her 16-year-old daughter for objecting to her relationship with a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, police said on Sunday (October 8).

The 48-year-old woman was hospitalised after the incident which took place on October 5 in the Gondwara village in Deeh area.

The teenage girl mixed poison into her mother Sangita’s tea after which her condition deteriorated. The mother was rushed to a hospital, the police said.

An FIR was registered against the daughter and her 18-year-old partner Himanshu Yadav on Sangita’s complaint, the police said.

Mother's medical condition

The mother is now out of danger.

The woman alleged that Yadav got some sedatives mixed in her food with the help of her daughter as well. She also accused him of giving death threats to her family.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) JP Singh, the girl was sent to a juvenile home on Saturday while her partner was sent to jail.

The duo were booked under Section 328 (causing hurt by poison) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

(With PTI inputs)