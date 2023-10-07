Uttar Pradesh: Government school teacher in Ballia suspended for 'indecent act' with class 3 student

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The teacher was suspended on the recommendation of the block education officer.

Uttar Pradesh: A government teacher has been suspended for allegedly indulging in an “indecent act” with a student of class 3. Officials on Saturday informed that a probe has been launched against the teacher of a government primary school in a village in Rasra block of Ballia district.

Authorities have been directed to initiate disciplinary action against Devendra Bharti, an assistant teacher at the school, and a probe has been ordered in the matter, they said.

District Basic Education Officer Manish Kumar Singh said Bharti was suspended on Friday with immediate effect. He said the suspension was taken on the recommendation of the block education officer.

School van driver sexually assaults minor

In another shameful incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver of a van that ferried children to a private playschool in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the child, the police arrested the van driver, identified as Sumit, on Friday evening, an official said.

The assault came to light when the mother noticed the girl's unusual behaviour, and she complained of pain in her private parts, Sanyogitaganj Police Station in-charge Vijay Tiwari said.

(with inputs from PTI)