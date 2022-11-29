Shraddha murder case: Security beefed up outside Rohini FSL after attack on Aftab Poonawala

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV After the attack on the police van was undertaken by a few people, the van was driven out of the spot while two attackers were detained.

Shraddha murder case: Security has been beefed up outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini after a group of weapon-wielding people attacked the police van carrying the culprit in Shraddha Walkar murder case, Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The paramilitary force has been deployed outside the laboratory after this incident.

Poonawala was attacked on Monday by some people outside the laboratory where he was taken for a polygraph test. Poonawala also had to undergo a polygraph session on Tuesday. The session ended and he left the laboratory around 2.40 pm.

After the attack on the police van was undertaken by a few people, the van was driven out of the spot while two attackers were detained, the police said, adding the incident took place around 6.45 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said, "Two persons have been detained for questioning."

The two detained have been identified as Kuldeep and Nigam, police said. A case has been registered at the Prashant Vihar Police Station in connection with the incident, police said, adding that the two detained have been sent to judicial custody. Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days. He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

