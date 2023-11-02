Thursday, November 02, 2023
     
NRI kills wife in Punjab, gets arrested while trying to flee country

The man had committed the crime hours after returning from Italy and was trying to escape the country when the police arrested him.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Kapurthala Published on: November 02, 2023 20:47 IST
A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) was arrested from the Delhi airport on Thursday by the Punjab Police for allegedly killing his wife by bashing her head against the floor, a senior official said.

Sukhdev Singh allegedly killed his wife Harpreet Kaur by hitting her head on the floor of a room in his house at Sandhu Chatha village in Kapurthala district on October 31, police said. He had returned from Italy on October 30.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said Singh was arrested from the Delhi airport when he was fleeing the country after allegedly killing his wife.

They got married in 2007 and a few months ago, she went to Italy but returned soon, Gupta said and added that they used to accuse each other of infidelity. The SSP said the accused had come to India with the intention of murdering his wife.

(With inputs from PTI)

