Punjab: Two men shot dead in Amritsar, police probe on

Two persons were shot dead at Jandiala Guru, the police officials said on Monday. Amritpal Singh and Kulwant Singh - both relatives - were killed on Saturday evening near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk in Sheikhupura Mohalla of Jandiala Guru, 20 kilometers away from Amritsar, they added.

The personal rivalry could be a possible motive for the crime, the officials said.

According to preliminary investigation, there was some personal rivalry between the alleged accused and the victims.

An official said police have booked one - Happy Jatt, who has a criminal history, and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in the murder of the duo.

The official said police have been conducting raids to nab the accused.

