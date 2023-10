Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK BRS Lok Sabha MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

Telangana Assembly Election: In a shocking incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed during the poll campaign in Telangana on Monday. He was attcked by an unidentifed person during the campaigning at Surampalli village of Daulatabad mandal in Siddipet district.

Following the incident, Kotha was taken to the hospital in Secunderabad. Notably, Kotha is an MP from Medak constituency in Telangana.

More details are awaited...