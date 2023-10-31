Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Maharashtra: 30-year-old man kills wife over family dispute in Nagpur, arrested

Maharashtra: 30-year-old man kills wife over family dispute in Nagpur, arrested

According to police, the couple decided to marry against the wishes of their families and frequently argued over financial issues. The fatal incident happened on Tuesday after the victim had an argument with the man's mother.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Nagpur Published on: October 31, 2023 23:44 IST
The accused surrendered to police after killing his wife.
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The accused surrendered to police after killing his wife.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering his wife in Nagpur's Tekdi village over a family dispute, according to the police.

According to a police official, the accused was identified as Amit Bhoyar, who fatally stabbed his 25-year-old wife Duleshwari in a fit of rage during an argument between his mother and his wife in the morning.

The couple had reportedly married against the wishes of their families earlier this year. They used to frequently quarrel over financial issues, said the police official.

Bhoyar surrendered himself to the police after committing the crime. Police have registered a murder case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Punjab: Two men shot dead in Amritsar, police probe on

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News