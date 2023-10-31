Maharashtra: 30-year-old man kills wife over family dispute in Nagpur, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The accused surrendered to police after killing his wife.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering his wife in Nagpur's Tekdi village over a family dispute, according to the police.

According to a police official, the accused was identified as Amit Bhoyar, who fatally stabbed his 25-year-old wife Duleshwari in a fit of rage during an argument between his mother and his wife in the morning.

The couple had reportedly married against the wishes of their families earlier this year. They used to frequently quarrel over financial issues, said the police official.

Bhoyar surrendered himself to the police after committing the crime. Police have registered a murder case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Punjab: Two men shot dead in Amritsar, police probe on