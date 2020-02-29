Noida man held for molesting wife's friend at his house

A Noida man has been held for allegedly molesting his wife's friend at his house in Bisrakh area on Wednesday. The accused, who is in his late 20s, stays in a residential society with his wife in Noida.

According to the complainant, the man tried to touch her inappropriately when she went to meet her friend (accused's wife) at her house. The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh.

Man's wife had called her friend, who is pregnant, to her house to spend some time since her husband was also not present. However, when the two were spending time, Gurdeep Singh also returned home.

According to the victim, she went to take something from the kitchen when he (Gurdeep Singh) tried to force himself on her. She pushed him away and shouted.

The victim has also alleged that the accused threatened that he would send goons to rape her.

The accused, who is lodged in Bisrakh police station, has refuted all the allegations levelled by his wife's friend.

