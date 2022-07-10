Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Man slits mother's throat, later attempts suicide by jumping before train

Mumbai man kills mother: In a shocking incident from Mumbai's Mulund area, a 21-year-old man murdered his 46-year-old mother by slitting her throat and attempted to kill himself by jumping in front of a train. As per reports, the man was depressed over a property issue, and used a sharp weapon at home to kill his mother.

The accused, Jayesh Panchal, was saved by an alert Government Railway Police (GRP) official when he tried to kill himself by jumping in front of a local train at Mulund railway station.

The incident came to light when neighbours of the Panchals in a housing society in Vardhaman Nagar saw blood stains outside their flat and alerted the police. When police personnel entered the flat, they found a woman, later identified as Chhaya Mahesh Panchal, lying in a pool of blood, a police official said.

Police also found a note written in Gujarati language and a knife. "Police then called up the husband of the deceased woman. He translated the note and said his son had committed the crime as he was depressed over some property issue," the official said.

The accused was admitted to a hospital and booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).