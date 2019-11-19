Image Source : INDIA TV Man dupes married woman into starting life afresh, flees with her jewellery

A person, whom a married woman had recently befriended on social media, allegedly fled with her jewellery worth lakhs of rupees after tricking her into

starting a new life with him, police said on Monday. The woman, a mother of a girl and resident of Lake Town area, was left stranded on the street as the man decamped with jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh, after cooking up a story.

"The person had identified himself to be a policeman when he became friends with her on the online site in August. A relationship developed between the two following which she decided to leave her husband and start life afresh with him," a senior police officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate

said.

Last week, the woman left her husband's place with all the jewellery and met the accused at Sreebhumi area, and the two then rode through various parts of the city on his two- wheeler. When they reached Anandapur on the southeastern fringes, he told the woman that her husband had come to know of their plan and was creating trouble at the residence of the accused.

"He asked her to wait for him near a bus stand in Anandapur, and took her jewellery and mobile phone on the pretext of keeping it in a safe place, but did not show up till late in the evening," the officer said. The woman waited for the accused till 10 pm, when a patrolling van of Anandapur Police Station spotted her. "We called up her sister and sent her home," a police officer of Anandapur Police Station said. Based on her complaint, Lake Town Police has started a probe into the matter.

"The mobile number of the accused is switched off, and his profile on the social networking site is also fake. We are investigating," he added.

