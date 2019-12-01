Shocking! 19-year-old boy kills father with screw driver over money in Kolkata

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy allegedly killed his father by attacking him with a screwdriver in West Bengal capital Kolkata. According to reports, the accused killed his father as he could not meet his frequent monetary demands.
A grievously wounded Rahmat Ali succumbed to injuries at the state-run National Medical College Hospital on Saturday.
According to police and eye-witnesses, Imran got enraged and assaulted his father, a car driver, around 8.30 p.m. on Friday as he could not give him the money.
Rahmat Ali collapsed in a pool of blood. The family members and neighbours took him to the hospital, where he died on Saturday. Imran has been arrested and the murder charge has been slapped against him.
According to the complaint, Imran killed his father as he nursed a grudge against him as he failed to meet his son's demand.ALSO READ | Two women fall from bike due to pothole, run over by truck and killed
ALSO READ | Hyderabad rape case: 'Burn the culprits alive in public', says veterinary doctor's mother