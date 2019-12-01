Image Source : FILE Shocking! 19-year-old boy kills father with screw driver over money in Kolkata

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy allegedly killed his father by attacking him with a screwdriver in West Bengal capital Kolkata. According to reports, the accused killed his father as he could not meet his frequent monetary demands.

A grievously wounded Rahmat Ali succumbed to injuries at the state-run National Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

According to police and eye-witnesses, Imran got enraged and assaulted his father, a car driver, around 8.30 p.m. on Friday as he could not give him the money.

Rahmat Ali collapsed in a pool of blood. The family members and neighbours took him to the hospital, where he died on Saturday.​ Imran has been arrested and the murder charge has been slapped against him.

According to the complaint, Imran killed his father as he nursed a grudge against him as he failed to meet his son's demand.

