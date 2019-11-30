Saturday, November 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Two women fall from bike due to pothole, run over by truck and killed

Two women fall from bike due to pothole, run over by truck and killed

Two women were killed on Saturday after being run over by a truck when they fell on the road from a motorcycle due to a pothole.

PTI PTI
Amethi (UP) Published on: November 30, 2019 18:09 IST
Two women fall from bike due to pothole, run over by truck and killed (Representational image)
Image Source : PTI

Two women fall from bike due to pothole, run over by truck and killed (Representational image)

Two women were killed on Saturday after being run over by a truck when they fell on the road from a motorcycle due to a pothole. According to SHO of Jagdishpur police station, Angad Singh, the accident took place in Almasganj area under the police station's jurisdiction when two women fell from a motorcycle as it hit a pothole, and were subsequently run over by the truck which was coming from behind them.

The deceased have been identified as Samabanu (20) and Sakurbanu (24), Singh said, and added that both of them died on the spot. He said the truck has been seized and bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News