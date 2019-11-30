Hyderabad rape case: 'Burn the culprits alive in public', says veterinary doctor's mother

Hyderabad rape case: 'Burn the culprits alive in public', says veterinarian's mother

A gang-raped and murdered of a 27-year-old veterinarian doctor in Hyderabad has put the nation in a state of shock. A day after the burnt body of vet doctor was recovered by the police at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town at nearly 8 am on November 27, the mother of the woman on Friday demanded that the accused should be burnt in full public view.

“My daughter is very innocent. I want the accused to be burnt alive. We were not aware that she made a call to my younger daughter informing her that a few strangers had taken her bike away saying the tyre had punctured,’’ the woman’s mother said.

The victim's mother said soon after the vet's younger sister realized something fishy, she immediately reached Tondapalli Toll Plaza within 30 minutes to look for her sister. After she couldn't find her, she informed her parents about the incident and she was asked to file a complaint.

“My younger daughter first approached RGIA Police Station. CCTV visuals were verified and police said the doctor was seen in the footage going to Gachibowli, but not returning. RGIA police later said we should go to Shamshabad police station citing jurisdictional issues. Police questioned us. The casual tone of their voice is unacceptable,” the doctor’s mother said.

Cyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar told media that the accused trapped the victim by deflating one of the tyres of her scooty and raped her near Tondupally toll plaza at Shamshabad. The victim died of asphyxiation during the rape as the accused had tightly held her mouth. Later, accused carried the body 28 km away to Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town and set it ablaze. Her charred body was recovered by the police at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in the Ranga Reddy district at nearly 8 am on November 27.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arif, a lorry driver, and J. Siva, J. Naveen and Chenna Keshavulu, all lorry cleaners. Arif is 26 years old while three other accused are aged 20. All the accused hailed from Narayanpet district of Telangana.

