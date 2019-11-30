The rape and murder case of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has sent shockwaves across the country. The vet doctor was murdered on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway after her two-wheeler had broken down while returning home. Four accused-- a truck driver and three cleaners have been arrested by Cyberabad police on Friday.

The fellow workers of 27-year-old vet doctor, at a government facility 60 km away are struggling to cope with their loss shared their grief. Saiyed Sarvar, an assistant at the veterinary hospital in Mahbubnagar district to Indian Express that 27-year-old doctor was cheerful and pleasant. "

“I remember the day she joined duty on January 23, 2017, the first veterinary doctor in this hospital in 10 years. She was so cheerful and pleasant. How can such a horrible thing happen to such a fine human being?” asked Saiyed Sarvar.

The attendants and helpers also recalled the heinous assault and murder of the Assistant Veterinary Surgeon, who used to the daily commute to reach the hospital “every day, 10 am”.

“After changing two buses, she used to endure a back-breaking ride in a shared autorickshaw to reach the hospital. But she was always punctual and rarely absent,” Sarvar told Indian Express.

The staff further said that the 27-year-old used to park her two-wheeler at Shamshabad bus stop near the toll plaza and take a bus to Shadnagar in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. From there she would take another bus to Kondurug and board a “share auto” to reach the local bus stand.

Image Source : Hyderabad vet rape-murder: 'She was cheerful & punctual,' fellow workers recall 27-year-old's daily struggle

“One of us would pick her up from the stand and bring her to the hospital, and take her back at 4.30 pm every day. On Wednesday afternoon, I saw her leaving,” added Sarvar.

A moment before the incident, the victim called her sister and said she was scared as some truck drivers were staring at her.

"You please keep talking until my scooter comes back. They [the strangers] are all waiting outside. You please keep talking to me, I am scared." At 10 pm, the younger sister realized that something was wrong and went to Tondapalli Toll Plaza to search for her elder sister.

Cyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar told media that the accused trapped the victim by deflating one of the tyres of her scooty and raped her near Tondupally toll plaza at Shamshabad. The victim died of asphyxiation during the rape as the accused had tightly held her mouth. Later, accused carried the body 28 km away to Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town and set it ablaze. Her charred body was recovered by the police at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in the Ranga Reddy district at nearly 8 am on November 27.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arif, a lorry driver, and J. Siva, J. Naveen and Chenna Keshavulu, all lorry cleaners. Arif is 26 years old while three other accused are aged 20. All the accused hailed from Narayanpet district of Telangana.

Also Read | Hyderabad vet's scooty was deliberately punctured

Also Read | Hyderabad lady vet seeks help for tyre puncture, hours later her charred body found​