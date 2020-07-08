Tracking Vikas Dubey: Kanpur gangster who is UP Police's most wanted now

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Vikas Dubey, dreaded criminal and prime accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen were killed, is on the run.

Vikas Dubey, dreaded criminal and prime accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen were killed when they went to arrest the gangster on Friday midnight in Kanpur, has been on the run ever since the ambush took place. This morning the UP STF gunned down one of his close aide Amar Dubey and arrested another in what is being seen a big breakthrough for UP STF. Faridabad Police is also scheduled to do a press conference with respect to Vikas Dubey case.

The UP gangster has been charged in over 60 criminal cases including murder, extortion, attempt to murder, robbery. He was also involved in the murder case of a BJP leader Santosh Shukla in 2001 but was acquitted.

Hunt on to nab Vikas Dubey: What we know so far

Vikas Dubey was latest spotted at a hotel in Faridabad's Badhkal Chowk area. The hotel is situated on the Delhi-Mathura highway.

Meanwhile, police have taken three people into custody, who are now being interrogated.

Among the three who have been taken into custody, one of his accomplices has confirmed that Vikas Dubey was with him at the Faridabad hotel.

Three more people including a close relative of gangster Vikas Dubey have been arrested, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Dubey's relative Shama, his neighbour Suresh Verma, and maid Rekha were arrested in the case, an official police spokesperson said.

Rekha’s husband, Daya Shankar Agnihotri, is a key member of the Dubey gang and was arrested in a pre-dawn encounter in Kalyanpur on Sunday.

Agnihotri, who was involved in the ambush, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 along with 17 others who continue to remain elusive.

The Uttar Pradesh Police said Dubey's photographs have been put all over the state mainly at toll plazas including those in Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Auraiya, Fatehpur and areas near India-Nepal border so that people may tip off the police if they spot the gangster.

The border areas of Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich and Gorakhpur that lead towards Nepal have been alerted to prevent Dubey from fleeing to the neighbouring country to evade arrest, said a senior officer.

Police also suspect that he may be hiding in Madhya Pradesh's Chambal ravines, the officer added.

Vikas Dubey's close aide shot dead

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday shot dead Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur. Amar Dubey carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district, Special Task Force IG Amitabh Yash said. Amar was reportedly heading towards the house of one of his relatives in Maudaha area.

Kanpur Encounter: 8 policemen killed in the line of duty

Vikas Dubey and his men killed eight policemen mostly in their 20s and 30s, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra (54) in an ambush at Bikru village in Chaubeypur area on July 3.

The others are Mahesh Kumar Yadav (42), Sub-Inspector Anoop Kumar Singh (32), Sub-Inspector Nebu Lal (48) and Constables Jitendra Pal (26), Sultan Singh (34), Bablu Kumar (23) and Rahul Kumar (24).

Criminal Cases against Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey has several extortion cases against him. The gangster used to intimidate people on pretext of solving disputes between the two parties.

UP Police is also investigating some videos where he is seen offering mediation between two parties. His gang used to be heavily armed while carrying such acts, reports Amar Ujala, a Hindi daily.

Kanpur sand mining operations under the lens

News reports claim Vikas Dubey's interference in several sand mining contracts in the region. Six months ago, Dubey had an altercation with a local MLA regarding mining work in the area. The MLA had then complained about the gangster's threat to police officials after which CO had been on his chase. Clearly, the Uttar Pradesh Police is probing every possible lead involving the gangster on run.

UP Police increases reward amount on Vikas Dubey's whereabout to Rs 5 lakh

Where is Vikas Dubey, prime accused in Kanpur Encounter Case? Anyone who provides the information on Vikas Dubey's present location will get a reward of Rs 5 lakh, the Uttar Pradesh Police has announced.

A 2017 video of criminal Vikas Dubey has gone viral on social media in which he suggested he was close to local politicians. The video was allegedly shot while Dubey was being interrogated by the Uttar Pradesh STF in 2017 after his arrest from Krishna Nagar.

Kanpur: STF & Police investigate the area near the residence of history-sheeter #VikasDubey in Bikaru village, two wells in his house being investigated with the help of divers.



Vikas Dubey has been absconding since Kanpur encounter,where 8 Policemen were shot dead by criminals pic.twitter.com/rav4Tyb5wL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Caught on Camera! Gangster Vikas Dubey spotted in Faridabad hotel, flees before cops arrive

ALSO READ | Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar shot dead in encounter with UP Special Task Force

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage