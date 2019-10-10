Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Journalist killed in UP's Kushinagar

Journalist killed in UP's Kushinagar

The victim, Radheyshyam Sharma, was associated with a local Hindi newspaper, they said.

PTI PTI
Gorakhpur Published on: October 10, 2019 15:21 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Journalist killed in UP's Kushinagar

 Unidentified miscreants killed a 55-year-old journalist by slitting his throat near Dubouli village in Kushinagar district on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim, Radheyshyam Sharma, was associated with a local Hindi newspaper, they said.

Sharma, a resident of Siktiya Tola in Hata area of Kushinagar, also used to teach at a private school near his village, the police said.

The assailants stopped Sharma, who was on his motorcycle, near Dubouli village in the morning and slit his throat, they said.

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the motive. 

ALSO READ | Another woman journalist's phone snatched in Delhi | Video

ALSO READ |Delhi: 19-year-old teenager apprehended for attack on journalist

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story25-year-old shopkeeper shot at for seeking ₹ 5 payment Next Story  