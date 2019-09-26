Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Another woman journalist's phone snatched in Delhi | Video

Another woman journalist's phone snatched in Delhi | Video

The woman, a resident of Govindpuri, was returning home on Monday after completing her work when two bike-borne men aged about 20-25 years came from behind and snatched her mobile phone, they said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2019 21:46 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB

Another woman journalist's phone snatched in Delhi | Video

In a second such incident in less than a week, a woman journalist's mobile phone was snatched by two bike-borne men in southeast Delhi's Okhla, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Govindpuri, was returning home on Monday after completing her work when two bike-borne men aged about 20-25 years came from behind and snatched her mobile phone, they said.

She works with a news channel at Okhla Phase -II, police said.

A case was registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said.

The CCTV footage of the area was being scanned, he said, adding that a vigil was being kept on movement of criminals with similar modus operandi.

Technical surveillance was increased to nab the accused, police said.

On Sunday evening, another woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park.

Also Read: Delhi: Woman journalist dragged out of moving auto by phone snatchers, suffers major fracture

Also Read: Journalist arrested after taking pictures of kids mopping school floor

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBike-borne men open fire in Noida Filmcity; 2 arrested Next Story  