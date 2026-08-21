CCTV captures moment when Lucknow man dragged wife on road, shot her dead before killing sister, himself

Lucknow:

The horrific shooting outside an ICICI Bank branch in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar was captured on CCTV, showing the moments a bank employee, Manas Bajpai, allegedly confronted and shot his wife, 37-year-old Divya Mishra, before fleeing the scene. Bajpai later reportedly shot himself, as police investigated the circumstances surrounding the killings.

The incident took place at around 12:15 pm on Thursday outside the bank branch, where Divya worked as a relationship manager and had been employed for the past three to four years. According to police, she was sitting in her car when Bajpai allegedly called her outside and shot her.

Police said Manas then went to his house in Husaria, around two kilometres from the crime scene, where he allegedly shot his sister, Sheeba Vajpeyi, before turning the gun on himself.

Marital dispute behind killing

Police said the couple had been facing marital issues, though the exact motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Bajpai, who is also reportedly a bank officer, allegedly fled the scene after the shooting. Police said he had been waiting nearby in an autorickshaw before the attack.

He later reportedly shot himself. Investigators are examining the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the killings.

CCTV man dragging wife on road before shooting

The CCTV footage reportedly shows Bajpai arguing with Divya outside the bank. As the confrontation escalated, several bank employees came rushing outside after noticing the dispute.

The situation quickly turned horrific when the gunshot was fired. The employees were seen running back into the bank for safety, while Bajpai fled the spot.

After he left, the bank employees returned outside and rushed to help their injured colleague.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

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