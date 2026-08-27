Ankit Balyan murder: Gogi Gang claims responsibility for killing, cites revenge for 'Court Me Goli' song

Shamli:

The Gogi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the killing of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan in Shamli, with a social media post attributed to the gang surfacing after the murder on Thursday. Shamli Police are examining the viral post to establish its authenticity and determine whether the claim is linked to Balyan's reported dispute with the gang.

The purported post by a user named Bholu Sahapuriya has drawn attention to a song titled "Court Me Goli", which Balyan had released around three years ago. It is claimed the song was based on a courtroom shooting and was reportedly linked to Balyan's reported rivalry with the Gogi gang. The reference is significant because gangster Jitendra Mann Gogi was shot dead inside Delhi's Rohini Court in 2021.

The social media post also attributed the killing to revenge for the song, claiming it was made on Jitendra's killing and that Balyan had been associated with the gang's rivals.

"He has met with his fate, and all those who go against us will also face similar consequences. This is just the start; everyone's turn will come," the post read.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Social media post claiming responsibility for the killing

Balyan was a Haryanvi singer and YouTuber with more than 3.66 lakh subscribers. He appeared in music videos as a singer and performer and worked with several collaborators.

Several of his videos featured guns, firearms and SUVs. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding his killing, including the alleged Gogi gang post, his reported dispute with the gang

Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside a gym

Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Shamli district on Wednesday evening. The incident took place in the Kotwali police station area when he was coming out of the gym.

According to police, the attackers arrived on two motorcycles and opened several rounds of fire at Balyan. He died at the spot. SP MP Singh said police teams had been formed to identify and arrest the attackers.

"The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused," he said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the shooters and establish the sequence of events.

Why 'Court Me Goli' song is under scanner

The gang claim has brought renewed focus on Balyan's song "Court Me Goli", released around three years ago.

The song reportedly depicted a shooting inside a court, a reference that investigators may examine in light of Balyan's reported dispute with the Gogi gang. The gang takes its name from gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was killed in a shootout inside Rohini Court in September 2021.

Shamli Police are investigating the viral social media post and its possible connection with the murder. The authenticity of the post and the identity of those behind it have not yet been officially established.

Akhilesh Yadav hints at political rivalry

Another possible angle being discussed is political rivalry. There was speculation that Balyan was planning to contest the upcoming panchayat elections, although there has been no official confirmation from authorities or his associates about his political plans or whether they were connected to the murder.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the political rivalry angle also be investigated.

Yadav described the killing as "highly condemnable" and accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to maintain law and order.

"The way popular singer Ankit Balyan was brutally murdered in Shamli by firing 18 rounds, reducing Uttar Pradesh's law and order to zero, has created fear throughout the region," Yadav said in a post on X.

He also referred to reports of Balyan's mother mourning with her son's body and said the Jat community was demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

"The entire Jat community of Uttar Pradesh is angry and considers this an attack on itself," he said.

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