Delhi: Woman journalist dragged out of moving auto by phone snatchers, suffers major fracture

A woman journalist was dragged out of a moving auto in Delhi on Sunday, following which she suffered a hairline fracture along with multiple stitches. The incident happened in broad daylight in Chittaranjan Park.

The journalist, Joymala Bagchi, works with news agency ANI (Asian News International).

She was attacked by two bike-borne assailants while she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. She was pulled out of the auto, and her phone snatched. The intensity of the attack was such that Joymala suffered five stitches on her chin, four on her upper lip, and five in her mouth.

The woman journalist also suffered a hairline fracture on her leg, and one on her upper jaw, after the attackers pulled her with force.