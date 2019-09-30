Monday, September 30, 2019
     
  Delhi: 19-year-old teenager apprehended for attack on journalist

Delhi: 19-year-old teenager apprehended for attack on journalist

New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 6:19 IST
A 19-year-old teenager was apprehended on Sunday in connection with attack on a journalist in Delhi's CR Park.

The teenager gave vital clues to the police about the recovery of the items robbed, the police said. They also added that efforts are being made to nab the other man involved in the incident. 

The journalist was attacked on September 22 by two men on a bike and was dragged out of a moving auto-rickshaw and robbed. She had to be taken to a hospital as she was seriously injured in the attack.

Earlier, the Delhi Police suspended three officers for unsatisfactory investigations into the case. 

