ISIS module case: Anti-terror probe agency NIA arrests one accused in Delhi

ISIS module case: The accused was identified as Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Batla House in New Delhi.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2022 7:01 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). NIA arrests one accused in ISIS module case.

ISIS module case: Ahead of Independence Day the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted search operations in Delhi and arrested one accused who was allegedly involved in the activities of ISIS module case.

The accused was identified as Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Batla House in New Delhi.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25 under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act.

"The arrested accused is a radicalised and active member of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS. He has been arrested," the source said.

Further detail are awaited in this regard.

