Delhi liquor policy: City faces liquor crisis as traders unwilling to place bulk orders

Delhi liquor policy: The national capital is facing an unprecedented liquor crisis as most liquor traders are unwilling to place bulk orders. This comes despite the extension of licence by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The liquor traders are afraid that if they place orders in bulk, they will be under pressure to clear the inventory anyhow by the end of this month after their licence expires on August 31.

The capital city is not experiencing the liquor crisis for just premium brands, even the non-premium brands are not available at many outlets.

Meanwhile, a total of six zonal licensees have opted out of the extension and surrendered their licences even as private shops reopened on Tuesday after LG VK Saxena's approval for an extension.

It has resulted in the closure of 126 stores out of the total 468 that were presently operating in the city.

At present, there are no liquor shops open in areas like Greater Kaliash, Daryaganj, Punjabi Bagh, Chittaranjan Park, Paharganj, Sarita Vihar, Anand Vihar and Shakarpur, among others.

The city was divided into 32 zones for the implementation of the new excise policy by the Delhi government. However, 16 zonal licences have been surrendered.

On the contrary, bars and restaurants in the city are serving liquor as usual now.

