22-year-old woman strangled to death by husband over matrimonial dispute in Delhi

Delhi crime news: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Vasant Kunj in southwest Delhi over a matrimonial dispute on Wednesday, police said. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. The deceased was identified as Pooja, a resident of Rajokri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said said the Vasant Kunj South police station on Wednesday at 12.38 pm received a PCR call regarding a murder at Vasant Kunj South police station following which a team was rushed to the spot.

'Death is due to strangulation'

The DCP said that, based on preliminary evidence, a matrimonial dispute appears to be the motive behind the murder. Initial examination of the body indicates that the cause of death is strangulation.

The police revealed that Pooja and Abhishek had had married for the second time two months ago, on April 22. Abhishek had no children from his first marriage, while Pooja had a son from hers.

The police added that the Forensic Science Laboratory team and the crime team have inspected the scene. A case is being registered under appropriate sections, and multiple teams are working to apprehend the husband. Further investigation is underway.

