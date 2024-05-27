Gurugram: Man kills ex-girlfriend for blackmailing him over rape case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Gurugram Police on Monday said that it has arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in a PG after she filed a rape case against him.

Police arrested the accused Suraj Verma (28) after he informed them about the incident on Saturday night.

According to the police, the 32-year-old deceased woman had come from Maharashtra to meet the accused in his PG in Gurugram.

The police said accused claimed that the woman had filed a rape case against him in 2023. However, he got bail in the case after a "compromise" with her. As per Suraj, the deceased woman was trying to blackmail him, a claim which police are investigating.

"Both the accused and deceased were in a love affair and the woman had filed a rape case against the accused in Maharashtra last year," said Inspector Arjun Dev, SHO of Sadar Police Station.

"The accused claimed that the woman was blackmailing him, but it is a matter of investigation. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody," he added.

The police said that Suraj and the deceased woman are both residents of Maharashtra’s Akola district. The accused was working in a private company and lived in a PG near Tikli village here, police added.

The Police informed that they got a call from Suraj around 8 pm on Saturday that he had killed a woman. Responding to the call, a police team reached the spot and found the woman lying in the pool of blood and arrested Suraj, who was in a washroom in the PG.

Police said the body was taken into custody and kept in the mortuary. After identifying the body, her family were informed, they said.

(With PTI Inputs)

