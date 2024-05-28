Maharashtra: Man tries to kill person for talking to his girlfriend in Pune, detained

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A man was detained for allegedly trying to kill a person by hitting him with his car in the wee hours of Tuesday (May 28) in Maharashtra's Pune district, the police said. The incident occurred at around 1 am in the Pimpri area after the accused found the victim was talking to the former's girlfriend, they said. The accused was identified as Sushil Kale who got to know that the victim was talking to his girlfriend in a locality in Pimpri, a police official said.

"The accused then went there and allegedly hit the victim with his car, injuring him. The victim was admitted to a hospital and was reported to be out of danger," the official from Pimpri Chinchwad police station said.

The accused was detained and booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

