Haryana businessman shot dead at Murthal Dhaba, opposition questions law and order | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana businessman shot dead at Murthal Dhaba

A businessman was shot dead by unknown assailants at a 'dhaba' in Haryana's Murthal, informed police on Sunday. As per the police, more than 20 rounds of bullets had been fired. The deceased has been identified as Sundar Malik, a liquor trader.

According to the information, the murder took place in Sonipat at around 8.30 am on Sunday. A video of the incident has been going viral on social media. In the video, Malik can be seen trying to escape from the miscreants, but is unable to do so.

Gaurav Rajpurohit, ACP, Sonipat said, "We received info of firing at Gulshan Dhaba (in Murthal) in which one person died. Police reached the spot and took up an investigation. More than 20 rounds of bullets were fired. The crime team is carrying out the investigation. 7-8 teams have been formed. CCTV footage is also being monitored. The deceased was a liquor trader."

Gangster claims responsibility

Meanwhile, a gangster from Haryana, Himanshu alias Bhau, has claimed responsibility for the shooting of Sunder Malik. "Today, the murder of Sundar Mantle in Murthal, Sonipat was done by Himanshu Bhau. Sundar considered himself a big goon. We give consequences to every person who goes against us and Gives very good results."

Deependra Hooda attacks government

After this massacre, opposition parties have launched a strong attack on the Khattar government of Haryana. Congress MP Deepender Hooda posted on X stating that this morning once again the guns of criminals roared, bullets fired, the news of another sensational murder in Sonipat shocked the people.

Earlier, Haryana INLD chief and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants at Bahadurgarh in the Jhajjar district on Sunday (February 25), the police said. An associate of Rathee also died in the incident. The former MLA suffered several bullet injuries including near the neck, waist and thighs.

ALSO READ | Haryana: INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Bahadurgarh, party blames govt for incident

ALSO READ | UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan claims responsibility for Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh's murder