Haryana: INLD chief and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Bahadurgarh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee

Haryana INLD chief and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants at Bahadurgarh in the Jhajjar district on Sunday (February 25), the police said. An associate of Rathee also died in the incident. The former MLA suffered several bullet injuries including near the neck, waist and thighs.

The Police said that the STF and CIA teams are working on the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

“We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon,” Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said.

How did the incident take place?

According to the police, three security personnel were also hit by multiple bullets in the attack that took place near the Barahi gate. The attackers had come in an i-10 vehicle. They fired multiple shots at Rathee's car, the police said.

All of the injured were admitted to Brahmashakti Sanjeevani Hospital in critical condition. Rathee succumbed to his injuries.

The police started an investigation in the case.