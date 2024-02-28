UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan claims responsibility for Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh's murder

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee

New Delhi: UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan has claimed responsibility for the murder of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee's murder on February 25 through a social media post. Sangwan claimed Rathee supported another gangster Manjeet Mahal in the deaths of his brother-in-law and friends.

Rathee was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants at Bahadurgarh in the Jhajjar district on Sunday (February 25), the police said. An associate of Rathee also died in the incident. The former MLA suffered several bullet injuries including near the neck, waist and thighs. The Opposition attacked the Manohar Lal Khattar government and blamed the Chief Minister for the incident.

In an Instagram post, Sangwan aka Nandu said that Rathee, who was close friends with Mahal, supported the latter's brother Sanjay in seizing properties. Sangwan also warned that such a fate awaits whoever enters a friendship with his 'enemies'. The police are currently investigating the social media post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKapil Sangwan's post on Instagram

Kapil Sangwan is a gangster who has been accused of extortion and murder, and even has a case registered under the Arms Act against him. He was arrested in 2014 and was released on parole, during which he fled to the UK and now operates his gang from overseas. He has also been linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Sangwan's gang was linked to the death of BJP local leader Surendra Matiala in southwest Delhi last year. In June 2021, Delhi Police requested the CBI Interpol branch to issue a red corner notice (RCN) against gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. According to the cops, Kapil has been making several extortion calls from the United Kingdom.

Sangwan in his post claimed that Nafe Singh in his power removed several people and seized their properties, something that the people of Bahadurgarh were aware of. "If the police was as active during the murders of my brother-in-law and friends as it is now, I would not have felt the need to commit this crime," he added.

CBI probe in Nafe Singh's murder

The investigation of INLD's Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee murder case has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after state Home Minister Anil Vij said in the Assembly that the government would order a CBI probe into the incident. Vij had assured strict action against the perpetrators and said that they would not be spared.

DC Shakti Singh and SP Arpit Jain gave information regarding the transfer of the probe to CBI. The SP said, "Whoever has even the slightest doubt is being interrogated. Some people have been rounded up. Many teams have been deployed to solve the matter. Preparations begin for a postmortem of Nafe Singh Rathee's body."

Haryana INLD leader Abhay Chautala earlier claimed that Nafe Singh had informed the police about the danger to his life, however, no security was provided to him. "The government is trying to save itself by taking the name of the Lawrance gang, but if they are saying so then why they didn't provide any security..." he said.

According to the police, three security personnel were also hit by multiple bullets in the attack that took place near the Barahi gate. The attackers had come in an i-10 vehicle. They fired multiple shots at Rathee's car, the police said. All of the injured were admitted to Brahmashakti Sanjeevani Hospital in critical condition. Rathee succumbed to his injuries.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Haryana: INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathee's killers caught on CCTV