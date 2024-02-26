Haryana: INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathee's killers caught on CCTV

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV footage related to Nafe Singh Rath's murder emerges.

Following the murder of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is facing scrutiny. While the Congress-INLD government is being questioned about law and order issues, the victim's family claims they have not been provided adequate security and fear for their lives.

CCTV footage reveals suspects

CCTV footage related to Nafe Singh Rathee's murder has emerged, showing around five assailants arriving in an i10 car. Suspicious vehicles have also been spotted in CCTV footage near the crime scene. The police are attempting to trace the vehicle's number. As of now, no concrete leads have been identified by the police.

Legal action initiated

In response, the Bahadurgarh police have filed an FIR against former MLA Naresh Kaushik, current chairman Saroj Rathee's husband Ramesh Rath, his father-in-law Karmveer Rathee, brother-in-law Kamal Rathee, Mangaram Rathee's son Satish Rathee, grandson Gaurav, and Rahul, along with five others. "We have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint received. Five teams have been constituted with 2 DSPs to arrest the accused. Investigation is underway. We are collecting physical and scientific evidence...," said Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh.

Witness testimony

Nafe Rath's nephew, Rakesh, alias Sanjay, provided crucial testimony to the police. He stated that the attackers threatened to spare his life if he informed Kaushik, Karmveer Rathee, and Satish Rathee that they had ever gone to court against them. The police are currently investigating the matter.