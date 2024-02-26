Gyanvapi case: Allahabad High Court's verdict likely today on allowing Hindus to pray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Varanasi: Security personnel stand guard outside the Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi.

The Allahabad High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Monday regarding the appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) challenging the Varanasi District Judge's order allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area within the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of the Allahabad High Court will announce the judgment, following a lengthy deliberation between both parties. The verdict is scheduled for 10 am on February 26.

Controversial Decision

Previously, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Varanasi court's decision, alleging a violation of the Places of Worship Act. He argued that the ruling, issued by a judge on his last day before retirement, allowed Hindu prayers despite no offerings being made since 1993. Owaisi further questioned the directive to open the grills within seven days, asserting that a longer period should have been granted for appeals. He emphasized the importance of upholding the Places of Worship Act, as established by the Supreme Court's decisions during the Babri Masjid title suit.