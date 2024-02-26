Noida Police issues traffic advisory in view of farmers' tractor march | Check routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Farmers are scheduled to hold tractor march

The Noida Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the farmers' tractor march, saying vehicular movement will be affected in the city and borders with Delhi. The march will be led by farmers affiliated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait.

The Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police prepared a number of pickets and checkpoints to maintain law and order. They said vehicular movement might be affected, asking commuters to plan accordingly.

Thousands of farmers seeking to march to the national capital remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana agitating for their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

The advisory said there could be heightened traffic on routes from Gautam Buddha Nagar to the Delhi border and Yamuna Expressway, including Luharli Toll Plaza and Pari Chowk.

The traffic could be affected due to the deployment of pickets and checking at the Jheel Khurd Border, Mandi Border, Aaya Nagar Border, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Badarpur, Palla, Surajkund and Karni Singh shooting range, the advisory said.

Thousands of farmers seeking to march to the national capital remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana agitating for their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.