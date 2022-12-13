Ghaziabad: Man snatches chain, mobile from woman and teenager at gunpoint | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The incident caught on CCTV camera

A video surfaced in which a man is seen snatching a chain from a woman and a mobile phone from a teenager at the gunpoint in broad daylight in Loni area, Ghaziabad on Monday.

The crime was caught on CCTV camera. In the video, accused with pointing gun toward the woman is seen snatching her chain and then moved toward the boy who sat on a scooty and he took away his mobile.

Police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

“A woman’s chain and a boy's mobile phone were snatched at gunpoint in broad daylight in Ghaziabad's Loni area A case has been registered and a team has been formed. The accused are being identified and a probe is underway,” said Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, DSP, Loni.

