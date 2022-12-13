Tuesday, December 13, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Ghaziabad: Man snatches chain, mobile from woman and teenager at gunpoint | WATCH

Ghaziabad: Man snatches chain, mobile from woman and teenager at gunpoint | WATCH

Ghaziabad: The crime took place in broad daylight. The accused brandishes his gun to threaten the victims.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Ghaziabad Updated on: December 13, 2022 11:01 IST
The incident caught on CCTV camera
Image Source : ANI The incident caught on CCTV camera

A video surfaced in which a man is seen snatching a chain from a woman and a mobile phone from a teenager at the gunpoint in broad daylight in Loni area, Ghaziabad on Monday.  

The crime was caught on CCTV camera. In the video, accused with pointing gun toward the woman is seen snatching her chain and then moved toward the boy who sat on a scooty and he took away his mobile. 

Police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. 

“A woman’s chain and a boy's mobile phone were snatched at gunpoint in broad daylight in Ghaziabad's Loni area A case has been registered and a team has been formed. The accused are being identified and a probe is underway,” said Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, DSP, Loni.

Also Read: 

Bengaluru: Group of six smashes man's head with stones, murder caught on camera | WATCH

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Top News

Latest News