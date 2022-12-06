Bengaluru: Group of six smashes man's head with stones, murder caught on camera | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV At least 6 people, including 3 women, were seen hitting Balappa.

Bengaluru video: In a gruesome murder, which was captured on a CCTV camera, a man was seen being killed by a group of people including 3 women in the KP Agrahara area in Bengaluru.

According to the initial investigation, it was found that on the intervening night of December 3rd and 4th Balappa, 26, a resident of Jamkhandi in Karnataka was murdered by six people. In the video it was seen that the deceased was talking to a group of people, following which an argument broke out and then people started hitting him with big stones, DCP West Zone Laxman Nimbargi said.



At least 6 people, including 3 women, were seen hitting Balappa. In the video, a woman hits him with the stone first, then a man picks the stone up, takes aim as others hold the victim down, and smashes his head again and again. He was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

The police have not yet been able to trace the killers, on the basis of CCTV footage, special police teams are looking for these 6 accused.