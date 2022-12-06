Tuesday, December 06, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Bengaluru: Group of six smashes man's head with stones, murder caught on camera | WATCH

Bengaluru: Group of six smashes man's head with stones, murder caught on camera | WATCH

Bengaluru: In the video, it was seen that the deceased was talking to a group of people, following which an argument broke out, and then people started hitting him with big stones

T Raghavan Reported By: T Raghavan Bengaluru Updated on: December 06, 2022 13:58 IST
At least 6 people, including 3 women, were seen hitting
Image Source : INDIA TV At least 6 people, including 3 women, were seen hitting Balappa.

Bengaluru video: In a gruesome murder, which was captured on a CCTV camera, a man was seen being killed by a group of people including 3 women in the KP Agrahara area in Bengaluru. 

According to the initial investigation, it was found that on the intervening night of December 3rd and 4th Balappa, 26, a resident of Jamkhandi in Karnataka was murdered by six people. In the video it was seen that the deceased was talking to a group of people, following which an argument broke out and then people started hitting him with big stones, DCP West Zone Laxman Nimbargi said.  

 
At least 6 people, including 3 women, were seen hitting Balappa. In the video, a woman hits him with the stone first, then a man picks the stone up, takes aim as others hold the victim down, and smashes his head again and again. He was declared dead at the hospital, police said. 

 

Related Stories
Kolkata: Affair with mother, daughter leads to brutal murder of youth

Kolkata: Affair with mother, daughter leads to brutal murder of youth

Shraddha Walker murder case: 'Aftab used to see her face after keeping head in fridge', says report

Shraddha Walker murder case: 'Aftab used to see her face after keeping head in fridge', says report

Love story of five elderly men ends in murder in Bihar's Nalanda

Love story of five elderly men ends in murder in Bihar's Nalanda

The police have not yet been able to trace the killers, on the basis of CCTV footage, special police teams are looking for these 6 accused. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Top News

Latest News