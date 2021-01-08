Image Source : PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION (PTI/FILE) Delhi: Special Cell arrests two members of Mewat-based gang

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday night arrested two members of Haryana's Mewat-based gang from Chhatarpur in the national capital. According to the police, a trap was laid to apprehend the alleged criminals based on credible inputs about their likely visit to the area.

"The special cell of Delhi Police arrested a Mewat-based criminal, Irshad alias Kana, along with one of his companions from Maidan Garhi area last night. After receiving secret information, a team of special cell reached Bhati Mines road, near Dera mod, Chhatarpur, where the criminal came along with one person, namely Sahun," police said in a statement.

"An attempt was made to stop the criminals as they tried to escape, but they opened fire on police. In defence the police team fired three rounds, as a result, Kana was shot in his right leg," police added.

Police further said that the injured person was later rushed to Safdarjung hospital for treatment.