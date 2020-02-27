Thursday, February 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Delhi police inspector shoots himself dead at his residence in Rohini

Delhi police inspector shoots himself dead at his residence in Rohini

A 56-year-old Delhi police inspector allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Rohini, police said on Wednesday. The deceased Jai Bhagwan was posted in Delhi Police's Security Wing.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2020 8:01 IST
Delhi police inspector shoots himself dead at his residence

Delhi police inspector shoots himself dead at his residence in Rohini

A 56-year-old Delhi police inspector allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Rohini, police said on Wednesday. The deceased Jai Bhagwan was posted in Delhi Police's Security Wing.

"The incident came to light when Jai's wife returned home from the office and saw his body lying on the floor," police said.

However, the time of the incident is not yet known.

Police said that the gun recovered from the spot was the personnel's service revolver. However, no suicide note has been recovered yet, so the reason behind the grave step could not be ascertained.

Further, probe is on.

ALSO READ | MP: College professor commits suicide over non-payment of salary

ALSO READ | Hours after wedding, groom found hanging from tree; bride suspects foul-play

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News