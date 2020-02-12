Image Source : PTI MP: College professor commits suicide over non-payment of salary

Unable to cope financial crisis, a college professor allegedly committed suicide on Monday over non-payment of his salary for the last 8-9 months. According to reports, the professor identified as Sanjay Kumar hanged himself to death. A suicide note was recovered from the spot.

"A professor named Sanjay Kumar committed suicide at his home yesterday evening. We went to his home after we got information about the incident. We found that he was hanging from the ceiling," ANI quoted MI Verma, Police Station Incharge, Chandiya as saying.

"A suicide note was found in which he said that his due salary and PF amount should be paid to his wife," he added.

"How we were running our household is known only to us. He was not getting the salary for around 8-9 months. We were unable to afford the schooling of our children. He used to say that he will commit suicide. I used to make him understand that he should not think of that but he committed suicide when I was not at home yesterday," the wife of the deceased told ANI.

