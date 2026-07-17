Temple visit turns fatal for Andhra man: 19-year-old woman kills husband along with lover; accused arrested

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh):

A gruesome incident has been reported in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district where a 23-year-old man was murdered in cold blood by his wife and her lover while the couple was on their way to a temple, said the police on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ramesh, while the accused were his 19-year-old wife Hasini and her lover 20-year-old Yugandhar.

According to the police, Hasini convinced Ramesh to take her and their young daughter to the Sri Malleshwara Swamy Temple on the Mallappa Konda hills to seek blessings for the family. Ramesh was a native of Tamil Nadu and worked at a private company in Hosur. He and Hasini had been married two years earlier.

Police said their investigation revealed that Hasini was in a relationship with her childhood friend Yugandhar, and two had planned to kill Ramesh.

How the murder was executed?

While Ramesh drove his motorcycle along the hill road, Hasini secretly shared their live location with Yugandhar. This allowed him and his associates to position themselves on the family’s route, the police said.

Hasini threw her handbag onto the road, forcing Ramesh to stop and get off the bike to fetch it. That's when Yugandhar and his accomplices are said to have attacked him. Ramesh tried to save himself, and he ran roughly 100 metres into a nearby forest, but was caught and killed with sharp-edged weapons.

While the crime was being committed, the couple's daughter, whose identity was not revealed by the police, was present nearby.

How the matter was reported?

The crime came to light later that night after Hasini's mother approached the local police after the family didn't return to their home. Investigators reviewed the CCTV footage along the route and found that Hasini had arrived at the temple with Ramesh, but was later seen riding off on his motorcycle with two other men.

Mobile records and GPS tracking data led police to recover Ramesh's body from a nearby forest, following which Hasini, Yugandhar, and the two accomplices were taken into custody.

Police said they are also separately examining reports from villagers that Hasini was a minor when she was married off to Ramesh two years ago. This detail could add a new charge related to child marriage violations to the ongoing legal proceedings.

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