Delhi, 20, woman strangles husband to death during argument, reason? He checked her phone

New Delhi:

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death following a heated argument over suspected infidelity in Delhi's Jagatpuri area, police said.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute after the husband allegedly suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday morning at a house in Rashid Market in east Delhi's Jagatpuri.

Affair suspicion

The accused, identified as Alisha (20), had been facing frequent disputes with her husband, Mustakeem alias Sahil, who allegedly suspected her of being involved in a relationship with another man.

Police said that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Mustakeem allegedly took Alisha's mobile phone and began checking her call records in an attempt to find evidence supporting his suspicions. An argument broke out over the phone, which soon escalated into a physical altercation.

DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena says, "A call was received at 3:52 PM, reporting that a wife had strangled her husband. Upon arrival at the scene, the husband was immediately rushed to the hospital; doctors declared him dead 15 minutes after attempting treatment.

"Meanwhile, the accused woman had fled the scene. Police teams were immediately formed... She was found hiding in a Gurudwara, claiming that her in-laws used to beat her," he added.

Fight over checking phone, and a fatal assault

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that her husband assaulted her during the fight. Enraged by the assault, she allegedly overpowered him, sat on his chest and strangled him with a dupatta.

Police said Mustakeem's mother entered the room a short while later and found her son unconscious. Panicked, the accused fled the house. Mustakeem was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police received information about the incident at around 3:52 am on Thursday. Acting on the complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following a search operation, police arrested Alisha from a nearby gurdwara, where she was allegedly trying to hide. A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence, while the dupatta allegedly used in the crime was recovered and seized.

Police said the investigation is underway, and further legal proceedings are being carried out in the case.

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