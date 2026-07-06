Man allegedly stabbed to death by wife and her lover in Himachal, body dumped in bushes; both held

Shimla:

A shocking murder case has come to light from Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, where a Nepali-origin man was allegedly killed by his wife and her alleged lover in Kasauli Assembly constituency. Police have arrested both the accused and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the crime. The incident took place in Johar Patiala village under Bohli Panchayat, sending shockwaves across the area after the victim's body was found dumped in nearby bushes.

According to preliminary information, a gathering was being held at the victim's residence on Saturday night when an argument reportedly broke out. Investigators suspect that the dispute escalated, following which the woman and her alleged lover attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon. The man succumbed to his injuries at the spot, police said.

Body dumped in bushes to conceal the crime

Police said the accused allegedly attempted to destroy evidence after the murder by disposing of the body around 500 metres away from the house. The victim's body was found lying in bushes by local residents on Sunday morning, who immediately informed the police.

A police team rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection and sent the body to MMU Hospital for post-mortem examination. Investigators also recovered the knife believed to have been used in the murder from the crime scene.

Police arrest wife and alleged lover

Speaking on the matter, Solan Superintendent of Police TSD Verma said the deceased's wife and her alleged lover have been taken into custody. "The deceased's wife and her alleged lover have been arrested. Every aspect of the case is being investigated thoroughly, and questioning of the accused is expected to reveal several crucial facts," the SP said. Police said further investigation is underway to establish the exact motive and reconstruct the sequence of events.

Family dispute and alleged affair under scanner

Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple had been facing domestic disputes for a long time. Police have also learnt that the woman had travelled to Nepal some time ago before returning to live with her family. The couple also has a young daughter. Investigators suspect that the alleged extramarital relationship may have been a key factor behind the murder. However, police have stressed that the exact motive will only be established after a detailed investigation and sustained interrogation of the accused.

Investigation continues

The sensational murder has sparked concern among local residents, while investigators continue collecting evidence and examining all possible angles. Police said forensic findings, witness statements and the interrogation of the accused will play a crucial role in establishing the circumstances that led to the killing.

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