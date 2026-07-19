Man stabs wife to death with scissors due to suspected affair in Delhi; arrested in UP

New Delhi:

A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Moradabad with scissors and was arrested after a domestic dispute at their Seelampur home. The police informed that the dispute stemmed from his suspicion of having an illicit relationship.

The police sent a team to Seelampur's Gautampuri after receiving a complaint at around 7:32 pm. The team found the woman lying in a pool of blood with grievous injuries. The victim was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where the doctors declared that she was declared death, Police said. A case was registered at Seelampur police station. Meanwhile, the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot and inspected it. They also collected forensic evidence.

Accused arrested in UP during police investigation

Meanwhile, Police stated that the 52-year-old Saleem turned out to be the main suspect when, during the investigation, he went missing from the house immediately after the incident. During the investigation, a police team analysed CCTV footage, examined technical evidence, developed human intelligence and tracked the suspect's movements across several locations. The suspect was traced near Moradabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh and was arrested from there on Saturday, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and told investigators that he suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with a former co-worker at a garment factory, which led to frequent quarrels between them," said the police officer. As per the information, the couple argued again on the day of the incident. The Police said that the accused then attacked her with a pair of scissors before locking the house and fleeing. The weapon and blood-stained clothes have been recovered. Police said further investigation is underway.

Mother, son found dead in Moradabad

Recently, in a separate incident, a woman and her 10-year-old son were found dead with their faces burned in a forest area, an official said. According to police, the body of the woman, identified as Seema, was found in a forest near Modha Taiyya village on Wednesday with her throat slit. The body of her 10-year-old son, who is suspected to have been strangled, was recovered around 50 metres away in a sugarcane field the following day. Police have detained five people in connection with the case, including Seema's husband, brother-in-law and her alleged lover, an officer said.

In another separate incident, an Odisha man comes home to surprise his wife on her birthday was found dead; family alleges murder. A man who returned home to surprise his wife on her birthday was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Odisha's Balasore district, prompting a police investigation.

(With PTI Inputs)

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