Delhi Police cop shot dead in broad daylight, attacker then kills self in Nand Nagri area

Crime news: A Delhi Police official was shot dead by a 44-year-man who then killed himself in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital, the police said on Tuesday (April 16). The police official was identified as assistant sub-inspector Dinesh Sharma while the attacker was known as Mukesh who also injured another person. The police received a PCR call at around 11.40 am which informed of multiple bullet rounds being fired at the Meet Nagar Flyover.

ASI Sharma was posted in the Special Branch of the Delhi Police and was travelling on his motorcycle when the incident occurred. Another victim who was injured was identified as Amit Kumar, 30, was also travelling on his scooter. The attacker shot at Kumar and injured him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Mukesh was a resident of Nand Nagri area of northeast Delhi.

Eye-witness’ account

According to an eye-witness, Mukesh first opened fire at ASI Sharma and shot him dead and then shot at Kumar who sustained injuries on his leg. He then boarded an auto-rickshaw and asked him to take him away from the spot.

"However, the driver refused and the accused fired at him, but he escaped unhurt. When the crowd started gathering on the spot, he shot himself dead," the eye-witness said.

"We have recovered a 7.65 mm pistol on the rear seat of the auto. Multiple live rounds and empty shells were also found at three different locations on the flyover," he said.

Post-mortem

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition, police said.

"We have registered a case of murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act against the accused at Jyoti Nagar police station and started further investigation into the matter," the DCP said.

(With PTI inputs)

